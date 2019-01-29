Demi Rose Shows Off Busty Assets In Skimpy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Demi Rose has been parading her curves around Thailand for the past few weeks, and this time she debuted a sexy new look while riding a tuk-tuk.

The model took to Instagram to share yet another snap of her idyllic vacation, once again flaunting her hourglass physique and toned stomach in a skimpy blue bikini that could barely contain her assets and showing off her new blonde hairstyle. Demi struck a sexy pose while she sat in a typical Thai rickshaw and kept her cool with the help of a blue hand fan and a white tennis-style cap. She sported what appeared to be a long platinum blonde wig and completed her beachwear look with a colorful kimono. Demi Rose also decided to keep her makeup game pretty simple, donning mainly nude shades and some highlighter that enhanced her features perfectly.

Her blue latex two-piece was courtesy of Lady Lucy Latex, while celebrity hairdresser and wig-maker Carl Bembridge was the one responsible for the hair and photographer Danny De Santos stood behind the lens. Fans of the Kylie Jenner lookalike will know that De Santos has been photographing Demi for the past couple of weeks while she has stayed in Thailand. Before that, she was also the muse for photographer GerArte in Tulum, Mexico, where she vacationed with her DJ boyfriend Chris Martinez, from the duo The Martinez Brothers.

Demi’s post comes just a day after she shared another gorgeous photo of herself posing in a figure-hugging pink latex mini-dress with a breathtaking landscape behind her. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the eye-popping outfit put her world-famous curvy derriere on full display and also featured an open back. The dress fit her like a glove and allowed her to show off the glowing tan she has been acquiring the past few weeks.

The 26-year-old, who rose to stardom after dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, wore her hair up in a tight bun, accessorized with a couple of Asian-style hairpins while posing with her world-famous booty turned to the camera. However, achieving that perfectly-sculpted figure means lots of hard work for the brunette beauty, as she told the Daily Mail.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine.”

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!” she added.