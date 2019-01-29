Trump Twitter Typo Has Him Raging At California Teen Instead Of Fox News Journalist

Trump typed in 'Jillian' instead of 'Gillian' Turner and went on a Twitter rant mistakenly against a high school girl.

Donald Trump’s Twitter missteps and typos took a stranger than usual turn and social media users are giving him a hard time. It was the president’s intention to reprimand John Roberts and Gillian Turner of Fox News for criticizing him over calling off the government shutdown.

CBS is reporting that instead of sending his Twitter message to Gillian Turner of Fox News, he sent it instead to Jillian Turner, a high school student from Northern California.

Trump was angered that after he agreed to end the shutdown, some pundits on Fox seemed to turn on him.

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @JillianTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!”

But Trump tagged the tweet @JillianTurner instead of @GillianHTurner which caught the young Miss Turner by surprise and amused the Twitterverse.

Jillian Turner retweeted the president’s reprimand, tagging it “SO That HAPPENED.”

Trump corrected his error and sent the old tweet to the correct Gillian Turner, but not before Jillian Turner got a ton of comments and retweets of the original tweet, which bumped her Twitter traffic up significantly.

This is actually handle for the Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner. pic.twitter.com/yaAKKZKOwX — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 28, 2019

The Daily Mail says that the high school soccer player is still trying to absorb all of the unexpected attention she is getting as a result of the Trump mistake. She noted on her page that she was “low key pissed,” which annoyed a number of Trump supporters who seemed irked that she was baffled by all of the unwarranted attention.

But even if the teen Jillian Turner wasn’t entirely amused, others on Twitter were, especially when they realized that the teen lives in a California town called Weed.

“On the plus side, I now know there is a town called Weed California.”

A friend of Jillian then tweeted to say that her best friend is now famous “because Donald Trump is an idiot.”

At this time most of the posts on Jillian Turner’s page are requests for interviews or invitations to appear on podcasts. Others are wondering if the high school student had gotten an apology from the president after he accidentally chastised her.

But now many of the people on Jillian Turner’s Twitter page are wishing her the best and telling her to look out for those who will call her out for not being excited that Donald Trump tweeted her.