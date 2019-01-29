Corey Feldman Shops Sex Abuse Doc At Sundance

Corey Feldman was spotted around Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival, and while many believed that the actor was there to support the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, it seems that Feldman has his own film that he is trying to get off the ground.

The documentary, which Page Six reports was funded by an IndieGoGo account operated by the Goonies star, will highlight sex abuse in Hollywood and the acting industry, and Feldman’s been meeting with distributors and backers since he arrived. It was also noted by those who spotted the actor around town that Feldman is traveling with a security guard, as he has been fearing for his safety since the documentary will allegedly expose some of Hollywood’s top players.

“There were the two attempts on his life and many threats, so he has had security since launching his campaign,” a rep for Feldman told Page Six.

The documentary, entitled Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, will reportedly feature Feldman as he attempts to investigate a child sex-ring in which he claims he was part of in his youth. The Stand By Me actor said he has a director lined up and that there will be no editing, just straight eye-witness accounts of the abuse as told by those who have witnessed or experienced it first hand.

In a recent opinion piece for NBC‘s Think, Feldman opened up about his struggles as a young actor in Hollywood and how he is trying to change the industry for the youth involved today by speaking up and trying to get important legislation passed. He revealed that when he first published his book, Coreyography — of which his documentary will be based on should he get it off the ground — he thought that there would be an outcry of support from his colleagues and peers but instead, Feldman says there was radio silence.

Feldman also cited the recent popularity of the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly as a reason for his public push to get his Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, to fruition. He said that the buzz surrounding the series was a step in the right direction, and he feels as though he may no longer be muted in telling his tale.

“I want to be a voice of strength for survivors who live in fear of bringing their predators to justice, and to grow public awareness about more than just what’s happened in this industry — it lives somewhere within many families, unrecognized and ignored. Child sexual abuse is far more common than many people realize,” Feldman told NBC.