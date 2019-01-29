Hailey Bieber Forced To Prove She’s Married To Justin To Get Trademark

Hailey Baldwin became a Bieber months ago, but The Blast reports that the fashion model had to put in some extra paperwork to prove it to the U.S. government. According to The Blast, Hailey applied to have her full name, “Hailey Bieber,” trademarked for a clothing line. But the U.S Patent Office found that she did not do enough to prove that she was indeed married to Justin. Based on official documents reviewed by the tabloid website, she will have to hand over a letter of consent and will also have to officially state that she is consenting to the registration of her own trademark.

Does this mean that we’ll be seeing a Hailey Bieber clothing line at some point in the future? Sometimes very famous people trademark their names to prevent other people from doing so and unduly profiting from their celebrity. As Fashion Law reports, music industry power couple Beyonce and Jay Z have applied to trademark their children’s names. They obtained the trademark for their oldest child’s name, Blue Ivy Carter, in The European Union. Their first attempt to trademark her name in the United States was unsuccessful because the government requires that you prove that you’re using the mark to sell goods. So, maybe there’s some hope for the Hailey Bieber clothing line after all.

As Jay Z explained in a Vanity Fair interview back in 2013:

“People wanted to make products based on our child’s name and you don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name. It wasn’t for us to do anything; as you see, we haven’t done anything.”

Or perhaps Hailey will follow David Beckham’s lead and use “trademark protections” to facilitate licensing and endorsement deals.

As Elle Magazine reports, Hailey and Justin Bieber were married at a New York City courthouse in September of last year. The singer confirmed the news in an Instagram post in November which he captioned, “My wife is awesome.” Hailey commented on the photo, writing “that’s my babe.” They announced their engagement in July 2018, so they didn’t wait a long time to get hitched.

There’s been speculation that the two plan to have a more formal wedding ceremony with guests sometime soon. TMZ reports that they’d wanted to have a church ceremony and reception in Los Angeles late last year. But they postponed the nuptials because Justin’s relatives weren’t able to fly out in time.

People Magazine reports that the Biebers are currently planning a destination wedding which will be held in the spring.