Trump Sends Another Global Warming Tweet, Misspells It ‘Waming’

Many times over the years, President Donald Trump has, during moments of cold weather, tweeted jokes asking how such weather is possible if there’s such a thing as global warming. Trump has done this dozens of times since he joined Twitter in 2009, and he didn’t stop doing it once he was elected president.

Trump sent another such tweet on Monday night except this time, he spelled it “global waming.”

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded,” the president tweeted.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Long-term climate change and weather, of course, are two different things, and cold winter weather is in no way proof that climate change is a myth.

Trump, prior to his presidency, claimed that global warming was a hoax. In a 2012 tweet, per Politifact, the future president claimed that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese to in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” Throughout the campaign in 2016, Trump referred to global warming as a hoax on multiple occasions, although when challenged on the claims would sometimes say that he had been joking, the fact-checking site reported.

On Trump's global warming tweet: "Just because some of us are suffering through a particularly cold and snowy winter doesn't refute the fact that the globe is warming as we continue to pump carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere." https://t.co/N49QTFqxli — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2019

As president, Trump has not gone quite that far, although he did withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate accord in 2017, and the withdrawal date will be effective in 2020. And while Trump claimed late in 2018 that he no longer believed climate change was a hoax, he stated, “I think there’s probably a difference, but I don’t know that it’s man-made,” per CNN.

Trump has also tweeted about cold weather and climate change more than once, especially during the current winter season.

In November, the president tweeted that “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

“Most scientists agree that we need to differentiate between weather and climate,” Scientific American wrote in reference to the weather/climate question.

“The NOAA defines climate as the average of weather over at least a 30-year period. So periodic aberrations—like the harsh winter storms ravaging the Southeast and other parts of the country this winter—do not call the science of human-induced global warming into question.”

Although the president sometimes deletes tweets with typos and reposts corrected versions, the “waming” tweet remained online 30 minutes after it was posted.