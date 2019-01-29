Julianne Kissinger Teases Fans With Skinny Dipping Pic

Instagram starlet Julianne Kissinger is a pro at bringing the heat when it comes to wowing her fans with sizzling snaps — and a post dropped by the model on Monday is no different. The San Diego native and mom of one has amassed a huge following on social media, despite keeping a sense of mystery around her personal life.

In the latest shot by the glamour model, Kissinger teased her 4.9 million Instagram followers with a photo of herself getting ready to take a dive in a glistening pool. She wore a snow-white bikini that hugged her body and showed off her ample cleavage. The smoking-hot snap gave her fans a glimpse of her buxom chest as she spilled out of the tankini-style top, which featured spaghetti straps and left very little to the imagination.

The high cut bottoms barely covered her most delicate assets, and Kissinger thumbed the stringy sides playfully, as if she would tear them off at any moment to dive in the pool for a skinny dip. Her rock hard abs were front and center for the shot, and her curvaceous thighs were on full display as she sat on her knees giving the camera a pursed-lipped pout.

Kissinger wore her long, light locks in beach-babe waves that spilled over her shoulders and down her chest. She wore a smokey eye makeup that made her brown eyes pop, and used mascara to fan out her stunningly long lashes. She used bronzer to accent her sun-kissed skin, and wore a light pink gloss that put the emphasis on her voluminous lips.

The Instagram bombshell has spent the first part of 2019 by flaunting her gorgeous body, giving her admirers exactly what they’ve come to know and love from the social media star. Just last week, Kissinger wowed her fans with a snap of herself rocking an oversized flannel shirt with her bare booty exposed as she stood in front of a floor-to-ceiling set of windows overlooking a jaw-dropping skyline.

For that shot, she wore her highlighted hair in loose curls that cascaded down her back, and amped up the glam by wearing heavy eye makeup and a rosy colored lipstick.

And, while visiting Bali recently, Kissinger rocked a metallic bikini — complete with a stringy thong — that showed off her curvy backside and gave a glimpse of her side-boob, which was a hit with fans. That post has been liked over 168,000 times since she posted it, and her fans flooded her comments section with praise for the sexy shot.