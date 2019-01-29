Angela Babicz Stuns In Leopard Print Bikini

Angela Babicz is known to bring the drama. From her numerous reality TV confrontations to her bold fashion choices, it’s not hard to see that this woman simply commands attention. After her explosive season on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, the reality TV star built a massive social media following and currently has almost 450k followers on Instagram alone. Babicz’s huge following on the photo-sharing platform could be because of the fact that the bombshell regularly shares snaps of herself wearing incredibly sexy outfits, including countless bikini shots.

Babicz recently took to Instagram to share yet another sexy snap of herself. In the new photo, the TV star can be seen wearing a striking leopard print bikini that complemented her body’s curves. The former Bad Girl is standing in front of a wall of greenery with a pair of wicker chairs directly behind her.

Based on the photo, it seems Babicz might have been going for a “fresh-out-of-the-water” look as her hair appeared to have been damped and neatly slicked back. Babicz’s bikini top hugged her breasts perfectly while the matching bottoms stopped high on her hips. She opted for a full face of makeup, including bold brows and a near perfect cat eye. The 26-year-old topped things off with a pair of retro shades on her head and brightly colored yellow nails.

It’s possible the reality star could be working with fashion giant Fashion Nova, as she tagged the clothing company in the caption of the post.

Fans can catch Babicz on this season of MTV’s Ex On The Beach. She appeared on the network’s first season of the show and quickly found love with fellow roommate Tor’i “Bionic” Brooks, but things got complicated for the couple when Babicz’s ex entered the beach house. Babicz and Brooks managed to survive the infamous “Shack Of Secrets” and took their relationship to the real world. Unfortunately, the pair ended up calling it quits but it seems there might be some rehashing on this season as both Babicz and Brooks will be making an appearance this season.

According to MTV, “Angela has assassinated Tor’i on social media, and this good guy has gone angry. Now, he is more than ready to wash up on the beach as Angela’s Ex if it means he can set things straight with the former love of his life.”

This season also features Bad Girl Janelle Shanks, Chad Johnson from The Bachelorette, famous Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, and The Challenge player Nelson Thomas.