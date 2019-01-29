Reality Star Danielle Lloyd Shows Off Weight Loss In Latest Instagram Post

Danielle Lloyd has shed 11 pounds and is proud of the work she has put in. Over the weekend, the British model and reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share a clip of herself donning just underwear to show off her slimmed-down figure.

In the video in question, the Celebrity Big Brother star is featured in a black bra and matching underwear as she poses in front of the mirror in an effort to capture the full length of her body. In the caption, the 35-year-old admitted that she is still not at her target weight, but added that she is nearly there.

The former Miss Great Britain is posing in front of a full-length mirror in what appears to be a closet as she holds a phone in front of her. Lloyd documented that she shed 11 pounds in one month through a combination of working out four days a week with the help of a personal trainer and by following a strict diet guided by a professional.

In addition, Lloyd said she has been using Thin Pen, which is described on its Instagram as a daily administered weight loss jab. The reality TV star contends that Thin Pen has helped her curb her sugar cravings.

The post, which she shared with her 556,000 Instagram followers, was viewed more than 31,000 times, garnering more than 1,100 likes within 15 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. The comments section of the post appears to have been disabled.

Last week, Lloyd took to social media to share yet another post to promote a weight-loss product. In the snap, she is holding a shake by Nutribuddy, which she claims has helped curb her appetite.

In addition to her weight-loss journey, Lloyd has also recently gotten engaged to boyfriend Michael O’Neill, as the Daily Mail noted. On Jan. 11, Lloyd shared a clip to Instagram featuring her nearly $200,000 engagement ring. The model and TV star, who shares son Ronnie, 16 months, with O’Neill, and is also mother to sons Archie, 8; Harry, 7; and George, 4, seemed over the moon with the new addition to her engagement finger.

According to the report, Lloyd and O’Neill are planning on having their second child together. According to Closer Magazine, Lloyd and O’Neill want to introduce a girl to their family of four sons. The couple has traveled to Dubai to look into gender-selective IVF treatment, since the procedure is illegal in the United Kingdom, the Daily Mail contended.