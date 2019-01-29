Bethenny Frankel’s Fish Allergy Leads ‘RHONY’ Star To Utilize A Travel Disguise [Photo]

Bethenny Frankel is deathly allergic to fish.

Bethenny Frankel is sick of being the person who complains about fish on planes.

Nearly two months after the Real Housewives of New York City star suffered a near fatal allergic reaction to fish, Frankel continues to speak out about her deadly allergy, but when it comes to her time on planes, she isn’t quick to make a spectacle of herself. In fact, she’s now using a disguise when she travels.

According to a January 28 report from Us Weekly magazine, Frankel took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week while traveling to California from New York City and showed off her new look, which includes a hat pulled down over her glasses and a scarf wrapped around her lower face.

“This is how I travel on planes now so no one can see who the pain in the ass w the allergy is … #fishallergyb***h,” Frankel wrote in the caption of her travel disguise photo.

In a second image, Frankel was seen holding a newspaper in front of her face as she sat on her Delta flight.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City star have likely heard, Frankel has been struggling with several airlines who refuse to quit serving fish on their flights. Because Frankel’s allergy to the food is so intense, she can experience a reaction just off the smell.

“Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” Frankel explained on Twitter earlier this month. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife.”

Although the plane did not turn around, Frankel faced backlash from people online who believed she demanded it be re-routed.

Q: What’s black and white & red all over??? pic.twitter.com/Y1LZ1fAgIu — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) November 26, 2018

A short time later, Bethenny Frankel returned to Twitter where she revealed she had once again been faced with fish on a plane.

“You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight,” she wrote at the end of last week. “I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, which airs on Bravo TV on Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m.