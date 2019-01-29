Ice-T Shares NSFW Photo Of Wife Coco Austin Sleeping Topless Next To Their Daughter And Dog

Rapper Ice-T had a rather unusual move on Monday when he took to Twitter to share a very revealing photo of his wife, Coco Austin, lying topless next to their daughter Chanel and one of the couple’s bulldogs.

In the photo in question, Coco is featured in bed, presumably asleep, next to Chanel, who is indeed sound asleep herself. The 39-year-old is on her stomach with her hands crossed over her chest. However, the position of her hands wasn’t quite enough to cover everything, leaving a little too much skin exposed, as the Daily Mail noted.

“I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star captioned the post, accompanied by the hashtag “TheIceFamily.”

Fans promptly replied to the post, joking about the slip. Many others, however, found the post very cute and touching.

“Most people seem distracted by the nipple, almost as if they’ve never seen one in real life. I, however, see the beauty, peace & love,” one user wrote, criticizing the users who were making fun of the users who shared mocking memes and comments about the Coco’s breast.

The family post marks an unusual move for the 60-year-old rapper, who normally uses his Twitter and social media, in general, to post about his work, as the Daily Mail report noted. Coco, on the other hand, is no stranger to using her Instagram to share sexy photos of herself. She also often posts photos of their daughter, as well as their two bulldogs.

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve, and Coco, who boasts 3 million followers, took to the popular social media platform to pay homage to their union. In the post, the Cocolicious designer is featured in a skintight printed bodysuit next to Ice-T rocking a fun black-and-yellow T-shirt and navy pants. The pair rang in the new year at the Los Angeles hotspot Nightingale Plaza, as previously reported by the Daily Mail.

In November 2015, the couple announced the birth of Chanel Nicole Marrow. According to the first Daily Mail report, Ice-T and Coco will likely not have any more children.

“She was always one and done,’ the rapper and producer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.