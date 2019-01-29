‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Jokes About Her ‘Basic’ Boyfriend, Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark may be equally basic.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are going strong, despite what fans witnessed a couple of weeks ago on Vanderpump Rules.

Following a heated dispute after Schroeder’s ice-themed birthday party, Schroeder and Clark have proved they are in it for the long haul as they continue to spend time with one another in Los Angeles and around the world.

Days ago on Twitter, after shockingly supporting her boyfriend’s football team, the Los Angeles Rams, Schroeder responded to a funny message Clark wrote on his Twitter page after drinking a bottle of wine.

“When [Stassi] leaves an opened bottle of wine at your place and you down it within an hour. Just makes me wanna find those Trolls who were telling me to get a haircut and act my age! #PurpleTeethDontCare #ItsNotEven7pm #LetMeRageRetweet #SaturdaysArefortheBOYS,” he tweeted.

“I think the real MVP here is your hashtag, #SaturdaysArefortheBOYS… can you say #basicBRO? @iambeau,” Schroeder replied.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may know, Schroeder has embraced her basic-ness over the past several years and recently channeled her love of all things basic into a new book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, which is set to be released in April of this year.

Below is a photo of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark supporting his Los Angeles Rams.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs3399IFAzW

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark began dating over a year ago following her split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, whom she dated on and off for four years. As fans will recall, Schroeder and Meagher kept their relationship off-screen for the first few seasons they dated, but ahead of Season 6, Meagher decided to join the series and begin filming alongside his then-girlfriend.

Shortly after Meagher joined the show, it became quite clear to viewers of the series that he wasn’t a good fit for Schroeder. Then, after filming wrapped on Season 6, the couple called it quits on what would have been their four-year anniversary.

Although Schroeder and Clark don’t appear to be engaged at this time, they’ve faced rumors of a future wedding in the past, and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight months ago, Schroeder confirmed Clark is “The One.”

“I can just be myself [with him],” she explained. “Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.