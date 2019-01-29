‘SI’ Model Samantha Hoopes Feeds A Kangaroo In Fun Boomerang

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit honored Australia Day, which was celebrated on January 26, by sharing a sexy and fun post featuring none other than bombshell Samantha Hoopes. On Sunday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to post a Boomerang of Hoopes rocking a low-cut swimsuit as she feeds a cute kangaroo.

In the Boomerang, the 27-year-old swimsuit model can be seen kneeling beside the small marsupial as she holds a bunch of leaves in her hand. Hoopes has her lips puckered as she blows kisses at the kangaroo while she offers it the treat. The kangaroo munches on some of Hoopes’ offerings while adorably moving its head side to side.

Hoopes is wearing a side braid, which is a relaxed, laid back hairstyle that captures the atmosphere of the moment. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, letting her natural beauty show. The Pennsylvania native is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit featuring a low-cut neckline that shows off her cleavage and highlights her sun-kissed skin.

In the caption, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared that the post was in celebration of Australia Day, which marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtJvZ0iF-vF

The Boomerang, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 63,200 times, garnering more than 7,200 likes and more than 50 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to celebrate both the model and Australia, with flags of the country abounding.

“This is so dang cute,” one user chimed in, accompanied by the heart eyes emoji, while another chimed in, “Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi! Oi! Oi!”

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted, Hoopes was among the models who jetted off to Kanagaroo Island in South Australia back in October to shoot for the upcoming edition, alongside Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson, Olivia Culpo, Myla Dalbesio, and Tara Lynn. At the time, Hoopes took to her Instagram page to share a few sneak peeks of the fun she had while shooting Down Under.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BprqESqhmoq/

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently announced that the 2019 edition is moving to May instead of its traditional February release date, promising “it’s going to be worth the wait.” This means that fans will need to wait a few months to find out who will be the lucky model to grace the coveted cover of this year’s issue.