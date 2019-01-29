Karen Clifton & Gal Pals Get Steamy In Sauna

Work hard, play hard! When Karen Clifton and her stunning Strictly Come Dancing gal pals aren’t working up a sweat on the dance floor, it seems the ladies enjoy getting steamy in the sauna. Clifton and her “two besties,” Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk, carved time out of their dance-filled schedules for a day of rest and relaxation in the form of a spa day at the Maya Blue Wellness Center.

The three dancers ditched the fancy costumes for tiny bikinis, and Clifton took to Instagram to share the photo-worthy moment. In the steamy shot, Clifton can be seen wearing a black and white string bikini with a modern geometric design complete with little white pom-poms. Mushtuk and Manrara both opted for black swimwear, Mushtuk went with a classic black, strapless bikini top and matching bottoms, while Manrara went with a more rockstar-inspired look with gold trimmings along her bust and waist.

The bikinis offered Clifton’s Instagram followers an excellent view of the ladies’ super fit and glistening bodies. There were perfectly toned legs, tight abs, and ample bosoms on full display. Followers were clearly appreciative and took the opportunity to like and comment on the sexy snap.

“Holy cow. You all look amazing,” one person said. “Wow just look at those dancer bods. You all look fantastic. xx,” another wrote.

Clifton also shared several photos of herself and her besties splashing around in a small shower and a large pool via her Instagram Story, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The trio is currently on the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour and will be making their way across Europe until February 10.

Clifton has strong Venezuelan roots and is an expert in all form of Latin dances. She’s best known for her appearances on British TV series Strictly Come Dancing and has also appeared during Season 6 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. While on the show, she partnered with Kevin Hunte in Weeks 1, 2, 3, and 4 then teamed up with Victor Smalley in her fifth week on the show.

The superstar married fellow dancer Kevin Clifton in 2015. The dancing duo stayed together for almost three years before calling it quits in 2018, according to a report from Hello Magazine. Despite the breakup, the exes remain friends.

“Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together,” Kevin Clifton said.