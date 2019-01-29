Brielle Biermann Is Super Toned In New Ad For 310 Shake

Brielle Biermann is making everyone want a little taste of the 310 shake.

The Don’t Be Tardy star is never one to shy away from showing off her incredible figure on Instagram, even if it’s just to promote a product that she loves. Earlier today, the reality star took to her Instagram page to share a bikini-clad photo with her 1 million plus followers.

In the snapshot posted to her account, Biermann stands on a balcony in South Beach, Florida, where she jetted off to for the weekend. Biermann looks toned and tanned in a sexy black bikini that shows off her amazing figure. Brielle wears her long, blonde locks down and straight as she holds up her 310 shake in a plastic blender bottle. She also rocks a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head.

Just behind Biermann is the pearly blue ocean that is glistening in the sun. So far, Brielle’s sexy photo has earned her a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. While some fans chimed in to let Biermann know how amazing she looks in her bikini, countless others said that they would like to try the shake if it would get them a body that looked that good.

“Looking great girl!!! What’s your fav of the 310 flavs?” one fan asked.

“You’re so beautiful I love how you aren’t stick skinny with crazy defined abs you look like a normal real life girl and that is an important standard to set!!”

And this wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that the reality star made waves for an Instagram post. As the Inquisitr shared back in December, the 21-year-old posted a photo of herself donning a tube top and a bright red lipstick. But rather than come up with a witty or clever caption, she used the opportunity to teach her fans with a heartfelt caption.

“Social media can seriously harm your mental health… stop comparing yourself to a lot of these unrealistic illusions that people create to make you think their life is perfect. No such thing as a life that’s better than yours!” she wrote.

And while Biermann got a ton of positive comments on her photo, she also got her fair share of negative comments as well with many calling her out for her “insane” lip fillers.