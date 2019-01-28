Tiffany Trump Dons Low-Cut Dress Showing Off Ample Cleavage On Tufted Settee In Latest Instagram Post

As fans of Tiffany Trump will know, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump often takes to her Instagram to show off her fashionable style. Keeping with tradition, the 25-year-old took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself rocking a risque black dress that puts her figure on display.

In the series, the socialite and law student is featured donning a strapless minidress, which she wore with a pair of black pumps encrusted with sparkly studs. In the first photo, Trump is seen sitting on a chaise longue looking at the camera while smiling for the photo. She has her legs crossed as the skirt of her dress spreads around her on the chair.

In the second photo, the Georgetown University student is standing in front of a white-and-blue wall as she poses with her hand up to her face in a coquettish way. In the third snap, she is featured in a similar pose as the second, but this time she has her gaze down. In both photos, she is clutching a purse, a look she completed with straight hair and dark eye makeup.

In addition, Trump is wearing a thin belt around the her waist.

It is unclear what event Trump was attending, but the post’s geotag suggests she was in Washington, D.C. The snap, which Trump shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,100 likes and more than 600 comments in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the socialite took to the comments section to say she looks and to engage with her caption.

“Super cute as always,” one user noted, paired with a few heart-eyed emoji.

“Tiffany you’re so pretty!!! You look absolutely beautiful!!!” another one exclaimed.

In her previous post, Trump shared photos of herself arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Michael Boulos, who, as Hollywood Life pointed out, is a member of the multibillion-dollar Boulos family and son of tycoon Massad Boulos. According to a recent Inquisitr report, Trump and Boulos met in Greece over the summer, reportedly at Lindsey Lohan’s club in Mykonos.

As per HollywoodLife, the couple was spotted together as early as Jan. 11 in Knightsbridge, London, looking pretty happy.

“Tiffany is finding herself completely falling for Michael, but she’s a very independent, rational woman, and is focused on not rushing into things too quickly,” a source told Hollywood Life. “But Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him.”