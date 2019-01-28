Amy Schumer Gifted ‘Horrifying’ Cake Celebrating Her Pregnancy

The graphic cake shows what Schumer will go through when giving birth to her first child.

Comedian Amy Schumer was gifted a cake that was a little more graphic than other expecting mothers are used to getting, People is reporting. Schumer, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, uploaded a photo to her Instagram account of a cake that was made for her by her sister-in-law Molly Fischer. The cake is a detailed depiction of a crowning baby, complete with an actual doll head adorning it. Schumer described the cake as “horrifying” in the caption and added the hashtag “haunting.”

Celebrities quickly flocked to the photo to share their thoughts on the shocking cake.

“This is incredible,” commented Andy Cohen, who also happens to be expecting his first child via surrogate.

“That is the best cake I’ve ever seen,” commented Julianne Moore.

Kate Hudson summed up her opinion on the baked good by simply posting a crying-laughing emoji. Jessica Alba even tagged Schumer’s sister-in-law in her comment and addressed her directly.

“I don’t know you but we need to be friends,” Alba wrote.

Schumer has tried her best to keep laughing despite her tough pregnancy. The actress was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that keeps her vomiting even more than the typical pregnant women. The condition can result in dehydration and weight loss, and Schumer was even hospitalized in November due to the affliction. This resulted in the funny gal having to cancel a few of her stand-up comedy shows.

Schumer has tried to find the humor in her debilitating circumstances, however. She has uploaded multiple videos showing her actually puking, one of which shows her vomiting on the side of the road. She and her husband are then heard wishing a passerby a merry Christmas. As many parents know, motherhood is anything but glamorous. Schumer often makes fun of the fact that she’s currently not meeting Hollywood’s standards, the last instance being when she uploaded a video of her running slow-motion on the beach. Schumer, who took a “last-minute” trip to the Caribbean island of Canouan with her husband, edited the 1990 song “Cherry Pie” by Warrant into the video.

“I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like … #baywatch #eyecandy #DandG ” she captioned the video.

While Schumer’s Baywatch run may not be as graceful as the original, the actress says she’s still “grateful and excited” to be a mother. According to another article from People, Schumer also revealed that she was filming a documentary so that outsiders could get a more in-depth look at her pregnancy struggle.