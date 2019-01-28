‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Talks Having Kids With Boyfriend Johnny Rodriguez

Will she get pregnant soon?

Briana DeJesus recently labeled boyfriend Johnny Rodriguez as her “future baby daddy” but is the Teen Mom 2 star really ready for a third child?

During an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine on January 28, the reality star and mother of two opened up about her relationship with Rodriguez and said that while they aren’t rushing to start a family, she absolutely sees herself with him for the long haul.

“Everyone’s always asking me about Johnny and I never know how to word it,” she explained.

“I’m very happy and my relationship with him is in such a good place. We are in no rush. We play things safe but I definitely do see this lasting. I can see him being my husband one day.”

As for having more children, DeJesus told the magazine she would love to have kids with Rodriguez “at some point” but doesn’t want to rush into anything quite yet.

“I’ve had some bad relationships in the past and I’ve learned a ton from them and I’m applying all those lessons to my relationship with Johnny,” DeJesus explained.

For now, Briana DeJesus said she and boyfriend Johnny Rodriguez are moving slowly with their relationship as they continue to be excited for what their future holds.

Briana DeJesus and Johnny Rodriguez confirmed their relationship with her fans and followers on Instagram last summer just months after DeJesus endured a messy split from her Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, DeJesus dated Marroquin, the former husband of cast member Kailyn Lowry, for several months after she was added to the cast in 2017. However, in early 2018, after DeJesus underwent her second mommy makeover in Miami, the couple called it quits after Marroquin spotted DeJesus’ ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin, in the recovery room at her plastic surgeon’s office.

Since splitting from DeJesus last year, Marroquin has been involved in a serious relationship with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who gave birth to his second son, Eli Joseph, at the end of last year. Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in the summer of 2017 before reuniting with one another in early 2018, just weeks after Marroquin and DeJesus called it quits.

Marroquin and Comeau wasted no time getting serious and announced she was pregnant only months after his split from DeJesus was confirmed.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.