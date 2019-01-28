‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards’ Wife Reportedly ‘Irate’ After Husband’s Recent Arrest, Per ‘Radar Online’

They reportedly talked about having another baby together before Ryan's arrest.

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG fame was arrested last week due to outstanding warrants. The one-time reality show star was on probation for a prior conviction at the time of his arrest. His wife, Mackenzie, has stayed silent on social media, but a source is telling Radar Online that she is “irate.”

Although Mackenzie may not be happy with her husband at the moment, the source revealed that Mackenzie will “get over it.”

The source added, “She doesn’t care at this point. She’s all in with him.”

Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot in May 2017, shortly before Ryan checked into rehab. According to Us Weekly, he was arrested again in March 2018. In May 2018, Ryan’s ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, along with her husband and two children with her husband, were granted restraining orders against Ryan. There was no restraining order in place for Ryan and Maci’s son together. In October 2018, Ryan checked back into rehab. During this time, Mackenzie was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to their son while Ryan was in rehab. Although he was not able to be there in person, Ryan was able to Skype with his wife during the birth of their son.

Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s first child in October 2018. The couple named the baby Jagger. Although their son is only a few months old, the Radar Online source claims the couple are already talking about having another baby.

The source claimed, “They talked three weeks ago about having another baby.”

Prior to marrying and having a child with Ryan, Mackenzie already had a son. Along with Ryan’s son from his relationship with Maci, and now their own child, the couple has three children. However, it seems they may want to add to their family in the future. Of course, it is unclear with Ryan’s most recent arrest if they are still talking about having a baby or not.

Fans were introduced to Ryan Edwards on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Maci Bookout appeared on the shows first season which premiered on the network in 2009. The couple welcomed their son and tried to make their relationship work, but ultimately they called it quits. Maci has since moved on with a man named Taylor and together the couple have two children of their own along with Maci’s oldest son.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the show has reportedly been picked up for another season.