The New ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Trailer Is Here And It Looks As Explosive As Ever

The ladies of the Big Apple are back and so is the drama!

Earlier today, Bravo dropped a trailer for the 11th season of the Real Housewives of New York City franchise, and it certainly does not disappoint. The same cast as last year will return and Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan certainly bring the drama. Carole Radziwill is the only one from the cast who is not returning this year.

In the promo, it was also revealed that NYC alum Jill Zarin will make a few guest appearances this season of the show shortly after losing her husband, Bobby Zarin, to a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Businesswoman Barbara Kovovit will also join the cast in a guest role, and she seems to clash with a few of the ladies.

The trailer starts off featuring a variety of short clips from the most recent season of the show. In one of the more serious parts of the trailer, Frankel tearfully discusses the death of boyfriend Dennis Shields who, as fans will recall, died of a drug overdose at the age of 51-years-old.

“There was a lot in my mind about him dying. I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.”

The trailer then moves on to the girls’ trip to Miami where Bethenny and Sonja get in a huge fight, prompting Frankel to tell Morgan to “go the f*** to sleep.” And Luann’s newfound hobby of cabaret also seems to be a focus of the latest season, but it’s not all fun and games.

After a clip shows De Lesseps confessing that she can’t believe she went from jail nine months ago to being a cabaret star now, it pans to another clip of Bethenny slamming Luann’s new career.

“I can’t even believe you act this way. ‘Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret!’ Life is not a cabaret! You’re insufferable! You’re a sicko,” Frankel yells at a shocked de Lesseps.

“Now you’re being a bulls**ter,” Luann bites back.

And in true Real Housewives fashion, the last little bit of the trailer features a series of short clips of the women in the cast fighting. From Ramona and Luann to Tinsley and Ramona, there are plenty of catfights to go around. Many of the ladies have also taken to their Instagram accounts to share clips and photos from the season as a sort of teaser to fans.

The new season of the hit Bravo show will premiere on March 6, which is a little less than a month after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres.