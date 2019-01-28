President Donald Trump Angered By Tell-All Book From Former White House Aide

Former White House communications aide Cliff Sims’ new tell-all book has left President Donald Trump angry, per Politico. The book, Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House hits shelves on Tuesday, January 29.

According to a Politico report, the book has Trump “hopping mad.” The president even asked his aides, “Who is this guy? Why is he writing this book? He wasn’t even in meetings.” Until May of 2018, Sims served the Trump administration as director of White House message strategy and as special assistant to the president, but Trump referred to Sims as his “videographer.”

However, after Sims left last year, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Cliff Sims was a valuable member of President Trump’s team on the campaign and for 15 months in the White House. I worked with him on both, and he is talented, smart, and worked hard for the President. We hated to see him resign from the White House, but know he will continue to be a loyal supporter for the President and impactful for him in the future.”

Officials close to the situation reported that at least at one point, they suspected Sims of leaking details about the administration. Former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, took Sims to the White House counsel’s office to discuss the leak.

Donald Trump is “very pissed off” and “really hopping mad” at former aide Cliff Sims’ new book that reveals firsthand the chaos and infighting that is ever present in his White House, according to several WH aides.#PissedOffTrump #HoppingMadTrump https://t.co/3K0iI7U1xH — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 28, 2019

According to a report from the Inquisitr, in the book the author claimed that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, whom he described as “a real-life cartoon villain,” of being the source of the rampant leaks that plague Trump. Of course, Conway denied the allegation, and said in a statement that she prefers “to knife people from the front, so they see it coming.”

Sims likely signed a non-disclosure agreement — like most people in the administration — which may make him subject to legal proceedings. However, for now, Trump’s advisers may believe the president should act as if Team of Vipers is below his acknowledgment. Plus, if Trump decided to pursue legal repercussions, the result would be free publicity for Sims’ book, which he is loathe to give. For now, they’ve remained silent on the new book and its claims.

In addition to his remarks about Conway, Sims also claimed that Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller took a firm stance against both legal and illegal immigration — and pushed the president to create harsh policies pertaining to both.

Tomorrow is also the day that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s new book, Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics hits book stores.