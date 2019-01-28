Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Pink Top While Promoting Sugar Bear Vitamins

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wowed fans with a glamorous shot to promote the sweet vitamins.

Kylie Jenner wants you to take your vitamins. The reality star took to her Instagram with a glamorous photo that showed off her makeup prowess as she promoted the gummy vitamin brand, Sugar Bear Vitamins.

In the close-up shot, Jenner stands holding two vitamin bottles in one hand, and two vitamins in the other. Her long dark hair hangs in luxurious waves around her face. Jenner went jewelry-free for the image, keeping the focus on her striking makeup. She wears dramatic black eyeliner alongside a deep red lipstick that accentuates her full pout.

Jenner’s outfit is equally simple, but still impeccably stylish. The makeup entrepreneur wears a tight, pale pink top that clings to her famous curves. The top is the same soft shade as the reality star’s long nails, completing the dramatic effect. In the background are racks full of clothes, indicating that Jenner is sharing the picture in the midst of photo shoots for one of her many ventures.

The reality star has been working with Sugar Bear Vitamins for several years now, and the relationship seems to still be going strong. Jenner is one of the many celebrities known to promote the brand with Instagram ads, including siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian as well as actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Promoting for Sugar Bear vitamins is just one of the many things occupying Kylie Jenner these days. The busy mogul is juggling her hit reality show as well as her wildly popular makeup collection, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner has been working overtime to promote the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day Collection, which is due to drop on February 1. The collection includes some dramatic high-gloss lipsticks as well as flirty and festive eyeshadows in an assortment of pink shades.

And it looks like things are heating up in Jenner’s personal life as well. The reality star, who has been dating rapper Travis Scott and shares 11-month-old daughter baby Stormi with him, has been dropping major hints that the two could soon make their love official. The two have raised eyebrows in recent months regarding their relationship status, referring to each other as “husband” and “wife” frequently on social media.

Scott has said in more than one instance that he intends to propose to Jenner sooner rather than later — he just needs to find the right time and place to do so. Kris Jenner was asked about her daughter’s plans to wed but told Cosmopolitan that as far as she knows, there’s no wedding planning happening in the Kardashian-Jenner household just yet.