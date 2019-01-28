Cardi B Reportedly ‘Back On’ With Estranged Husband Offset Following Rapper’s Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Cardi B and Offset’s on-again, off-again relationship has been a highly publicized emotional rollercoaster over the past several weeks. Now, according to Hollywood Life, Cardi is singing a different tune, and it appears she and Offset are officially on the road to reconciliation. It has been reported that an insider close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has shared details about the status of their relationship.

“Cardi B is such a strong person on the outside, but on the inside, she’s actually a really emotional girl,” the insider told the publication. “Cardi is slowly starting to let Offset in more and more, but she’s going in cautiously. Offset broke Cardi’s heart, but at the end of the day, Cardi really wants to make this work, and she does feel like Offset is putting in the effort and work.”

“Cardi is telling friends that they’re ‘back on,’ which basically means she considers herself spending time with him and is getting closer to fully being a couple again.”

Although Cardi B initially claimed she was done with Offset and ready to file for divorce, apparently quite a bit has changed over the last few weeks. Cardi and Offset have been spending more time together, and many of her Instagram posts have basically confirmed she’s not ready to throw in the towel. In fact, Cardi B recently made headlines when she fiercely defended Offset in response to fans’ criticism of his infidelity.

At that time, Cardi made it clear that she didn’t care about public opinion. When one fan tweeted, “We don’t like Offcheat,” Cardi fired back saying, “Me and Kulture do,” referring to their infant daughter.

The latest news follows reports about Offset’s alleged cheating. The Migos rapper was accused of cheating on Cardi B around the same time they’d tied the knot. In fact, it was also rumored that Offset fathered a child with the woman he’d cheated with. Although he’s adamantly denied that rumor, fans still had no reservations about slamming him on social media.

When the cheating scandal made headlines, fans fired back to defend Cardi B but after seeing her reaction in support of Offset, many fans wondered if the scandal was orchestrated for publicity. Cardi B quickly refuted those claims by explaining how difficult the split has been for her. She admitted she was hurt by her husband’s actions but still loved him. Cardi has yet to officially confirm her relationship status with Offset, but there’s speculation the confirmation will be coming much sooner than later.