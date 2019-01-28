‘GMA Day’ Stuns Viewers With This Major Change

There’s a major shakeup afoot at GMA Day, the third hour of Good Morning America that is anchored by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. After a soft debut in September, the show is now being retooled with a new name and a new logo, but what else will change for the afternoon chatfest?

The show will now be called Strahan and Sara, according to a story published by Variety, and will also get a new look, including a new set and logo.

Variety reported that the show will steer itself away from its association with its morning talk show predecessor Good Morning America, where Strahan is an anchor, and will instead focus more on the relationship between hosts Strahan and Haines.

The new name and set will reportedly be in place for the show’s Monday, February 4 episode, reported Variety. While the show will no longer have the Good Morning America title in its name, GMA will still be part of the show’s logo, and the daily series will still be taped in the same GMA studio as it was before.

As of now, the outlet reported that viewership for GMA Day is down compared to its predecessor in that time slot, The Chew, but as a new series, the ratings for the daytime gabfest have remained steady, although it is still unknown whether or not this retool will spike viewership.

The network remains hopeful that these changes will allow the show to morph into an updated version of the show’s original idea; an afternoon talk show with an emphasis on more human interest stories.

Fans spoke out about the retool after viewing an updated set photo on Instagram.

One social media user noted, “I watch every day. I Love Michael and Sara, I love the show, congratulations on the new name but 1975 called they want their set design back!! Awful look, bring back the bright colors!”

Another said, “Love it!!!! You two are a great match for this show!!!”

Strahan is familiar with the chat show format, having co-hosted Live with Kelly and Michael for four years, from 2012-2016. Haines is a former contributor to Good Morning America as well as a former co-host of The View.

He has been a member of the morning anchor desk of Good Morning America since his Live departure, seated alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Strahan left Live under tense circumstances. His then-co-host Kelly Ripa found out he was leaving his seat at their table after he had already decided to make a move to Good Morning America. She then took several days off after learning the news, returning to the series and using Strahan’s departure to talk about “respect in the workplace.”

Time Magazine recently reported that Strahan revealed he hasn’t spoken to Ripa “in a long time.” He explained, “I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you.”

Strahan and Sara airs weekday afternoons on ABC.