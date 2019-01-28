New Book Claims Top Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Pushed President To Be Tough On Refugees

A brand new book due out on Tuesday drops some bombshell claims about top policy adviser to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller. According to the new tome, Miller spoke out aggressively against undocumented immigrants and refugee claimants as regards the United States.

According to an AP News report, the book — Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House — was written by Cliff Sims, and quoted Miller. In the book, former White House communications aide Sims quotes Miller as saying, “I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil.”

In addition to the strong words, the missive also said that Miller demanded that the White House press office create a press release each time an undocumented immigrant committed a “gruesome” crime. Not only did Miller take a strong stance against illegal immigration, but also he pushed President Trump to take stronger stances on legal immigration as well, according to an NBC News report.

To promote his book, Sims appeared on Good Morning America this morning, per ABC News. On the show, Sims said, “You know what, I was a viper, I was a part of that team. I did a bunch of things that I wish I would’ve done different, but I wanted to get into a place that was a really strong team environment.”

New: Every scene you need to know from Cliff Sims’s book, plus my interview with him about his notetaking process, how the West Wing has reacted, and how he’s toyed with challenging Sen Doug Jones in 2020 – https://t.co/9JhX6nQewm — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 28, 2019

In addition to his quotes from Miller, Sims also described White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. He called Conway “a cartoon villain brought to life.” Sims also claimed that Conway is the source of many White House leaks which have plagued the Trump administration these past two years. However, Conway denied the author’s claims in a statement — one wherein she said, “The real leakers, past and present, get much more positive press than I do. While it’s rare, I prefer to knife people from the front, so they see it coming.”

Later tonight, Sims is slated to chat with late-night host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. At this time, neither the White House nor Miller have commented publicly about Sims’ quotes in the book.

Sims is not the only one with a tell-all book hitting shelves tomorrow, either. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie penned Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics. The former governor oversaw Trump’s transition team after he dropped out of the 2016 presidential race, which Trump ultimately went on to win.