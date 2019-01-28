‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shares Bikini Selfie Alongside Fiance Jax Taylor

The reality star showed off her enviable figure as she cozied up to her husband-to-be.

Brittany Cartwright’s 30th birthday celebration is continuing in signature style, and the Vanderpump Rules star is treating her fans to a peek at her fabulous trip. The reality star — and her fiance and co-star Jax Taylor — have been living it up at a gorgeous resort in Mexico. Cartwright has been keen to show off her vacation on social media.

In the cute photo, one which features the newly-engaged couple’s attempts to share a kayak together — with debatable results, according to Cartwright’s tongue-in-cheek caption — the two are grinning broadly and look entirely loved-up. Cartwright has her long brown hair tied back into a chic bun, and is wearing a pair of black sunglasses. Her face is bronzed and healthy looking, and she has on a simple splash of lip gloss.

Cartwright is dressed perfectly for a romantic kayaking trip, decked out in an adorable black and pink halter-top bikini that shows off her enviable figure to full effect. Taylor shares her laid-back style vibes, wearing a blue baseball cap turned backwards, as well as a blue t-shirt.

Although the duo had some trouble getting the right angle for the sweet selfie, the rest of the trip has been wonderfully smooth sailing for the couple. The Vanderpump Rules stars have been relaxing in style over the weekend, with both posting shots of their idyllic vacation to Instagram.

In another shot, the couple can be seen posing together on a dock, with the ocean in the background. Cartwright has her hair tied back in intricate braids, and sports a fun and flirty leopard-print top, while Taylor sports a blue baseball cap and white t-shirt, with dark shorts.

The two celebrated later that night with a romantic walk on the beach to watch the fireworks, and Cartwright shared yet another shot of the pair. This time, both are dressed for comfort, with Taylor rocking a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a black t-shirt. Cartwright remained stylish as always in a jean jacket and blue t-shirt.

While the two have been busy exploring Mexico and having an assortment of romantic adventures, Cartwright still took time from her vacation to address rumors on the internet. With stories circulating that the reality star had gotten lip injections to pump up her pout, Cartwright felt a need to directly dismiss them as false.

But instead of being angry at the rumors, Cartwright instead said that she was flattered. She laughed while saying she didn’t know where these stories were coming from — before puckering up her makeup-free lips to demonstrate that they are all-natural and not, as some would believe, cosmetically enhanced.