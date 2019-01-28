‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiance Shares Photos Of The Two Of Them At Sundance On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were in Park City over the weekend.

Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett traveled to Park City, Utah, for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at the end of last week and wasted no time sharing photos and video from their trip with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Following a trip to Las Vegas last week, which the Vanderpump Rules cast member chronicled on her Instagram page, Emmett took to his Instagram page, where he posted photos from the events he and Kent attended with one another.

In one photo shared by Emmett, he and Kent were seen at TAO nightclub in Park City, Utah, where they posed for a close-up image with one another. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kent’s co-star, Scheana Marie, also visited Park City over the weekend and was reportedly caught getting cozy with rumored boyfriend Raul Ernesto at TAO.

While Kent was active on social media throughout their trip, she didn’t post any photos to her Instagram page. Instead, she shared her content for her Instagram stories, where she included images of herself and her “boo thang” Scheana Marie.

Although Kent and Emmett had a very busy weekend in Park City, Utah, they confirmed they were back home by Sunday and a short time later, Emmett posted an image of his two daughters, London and Rylee, posing at his Bel Air home on his Instagram page.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating in early 2016 and became engaged in September of last year.

Last month, Kent opened up about her and Emmett’s love story during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He actually came into SUR one night that I was hostessing,” Kent recalled. “He was having his holiday party there, and he sent his assistant up to me to ask for my manager’s number because they were casting for a film called The Row.”

“I went in for multiple auditions, and each time he was the jokester,” she continued. “I was like, ‘He’s cute.’ Like the way — I’ve never dated anybody like him, but, like, whatever he’s about, I’m feeling it. I’m not gonna fight it.”

Three months after their initial meeting, Kent and Emmett went on their first real date in New York City and the rest is history.

Although Emmett is not featured on Vanderpump Rules, Kent does mention her man from time to time.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.