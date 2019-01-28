Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Bikini In Sexy New Instagram Snapshot

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to wow her Instagram followers.

With a bikini line of her own, the mother of one is no stranger to showing off her bikini body on both her personal Instagram page as well as her business Instagram page for swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In a set of two photos that she just posted to her account, Hurley rocks the honey bikini from her collection.

In the picture-perfect photo, Liz sits on the beach with her back facing the camera. The actress shows off her incredible backside as she dons a brown-colored bikini with chains at the side. She looks over her shoulder and smiles as her long, dark locks flow at her back. To complete her look, Hurley sports a large pair of two-toned sunglasses.

In the second photo in the pair, Hurley shows off her front side. Once again, the 53-year-old stuns in the honey bikini from her line as she is photographed from the ribs up. The actress faces the camera and sports a huge smile as she puts her hands in her hair and leans to the side. Once again, the gorgeous blue ocean is pictured just behind her.

So far, fans of Liz have given the series of photos a ton of attention with over 20,000 likes and 400-plus comments. While some fans commented on how much they love Hurley’s bathing suit, most fans took to the photo to gush over how amazing she looks at 53-years-old.

“Still the hottest actress in Hollywood!!! You are drop-dead gorgeous and you are phenomenal in all of your movies…. thank you for sharing YOU with US common Folk,” one fan wrote on the post.

“You are so beautiful. Would be a dream to meet you.”

“If there’s one thing that has never changed in this world, it is your beauty,” one more commented.

Recently, Hurley sat down with Women’s Health Magazine where she shared a few tips on how she keeps looking so good. First off, Hurley says that “drinking two cups of warm water every day is a good way to get a head-start on hydrating yourself.” For breakfast, she usually eats Greek yogurt and a banana and for lunch, a bowl of vegetable soup.

Then for dinner, Hurley loads up on chicken and a ton of vegetables. As far as workouts go, Hurley said that she does some squats in the morning followed by a long walk with her cocker spaniel named Mia. Then, Hurley will finish up with either yoga or pilates.

Obviously, what she is doing is working to keep her looking and feeling great.