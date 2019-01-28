‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Steffy Adopts Hope’s Stolen Baby

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview show that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will adopt Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) stolen baby, only Hope still believes that her baby is dead while viewers know otherwise.

Hope Confronts Reese

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Inquisitr, indicate that Hope will run into Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) when she visits her doctor at the hospital. Hope is still mourning the loss of Beth and will understandably lash out at the physician and demand some answers to her questions.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview via Twitter shows that Reese will be visibly upset. He will tell Hope, “I’m terribly sorry.” Of course, if he was really sorry, he would give her daughter back to her.

Taylor Is Met With Excitement & Incredulity

Steffy is so excited to be adding on to her family. She always wanted Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) to have a baby sister, and the adoption makes this possible now that baby Beth supposedly did not make it. Steffy will excitedly tell Taylor, “I could be bringing home your new granddaughter,” before she goes to pick up baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas).

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also drop by the cliff house. Taylor is sponsoring the money for the adoption and he will happen upon the suitcase with all the money.

“Are you kidding me? What is this? How much money is here?”

Ridge will demand some answers because he wants to know why Taylor needs all that cash. She will fill him in on Steffy’s adoption plans. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will be awe-struck at his growing family.

Flo Has Doubts

B&B fans know that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was not initially in on Reese’s scheme and did not realize the extent of his crimes. He only filled her in recently that he stole the baby from Hope and faked Beth’s death. Flo will tell Reese, “I’m – I’m going to be breaking the law.” However, Reese will point out that “we crossed that line a while ago.”

Carter Makes It Official

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is back on Bold and the Beautiful during the week of January 28, per casting news. The attorney has drawn up all the paperwork to make the adoption official. He will tell Flo, “All we need is your signature.” When Flo signs the document, she is creating a paper trail that will lead back to her when the truth of Hope’s baby comes out.

Ridge & Brooke’s Sixth Sense

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge will discuss the adoption. They are both uneasy about how quickly the adoption was processed.

“Why does something about this not feel right?”

This is the first time that someone vocalizes the fact that adoptions are usually a time-consuming process. It is only a matter of time before someone puts the pieces of the puzzle together and realizes that the adoption is a scam.

Liam’s Connection To Steffy’s Baby

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that Liam’s gut is telling him something about the baby. The father already noticed that the baby bears a striking resemblance to Kelly.

“There’s something about you.”

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.