New R. Kelly Accuser Halle Calhoun Comes Forward With Disturbing Accounts Of Abuse She Suffered From Singer

Weeks have passed since Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime but R. Kelly is still at the center of controversy over the incriminating documentary. Now, according to the Jasmine Brand, another alleged accuser has come forward with disturbing allegations of abuse against R. Kelly. It has been reported that R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Halle Calhoun also suffered physical abuse at the hands of the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Like many of the other women he’s been involved with, Halle claims R. Kelly is a very jealous lover. In fact, one night after a concert, Halle reportedly experienced the first attack. According to TMZ, inside sources claim the alleged attack took place sometime in 2017. Halle was approximately 19- or 20-years-old living with R. Kelly in Georgia. The night of the alleged attack, Halle had attended the concert. After the show, R. Kelly allegedly fired off in a jealous rage and attacked Halle. According to several reports, the Chicago-born singer accused Halle of looking at another man.

According to the publication, Halle actually pushed R. Kelly first and he quickly retaliated by grabbing her by the neck. Halle was tossed “like a rag doll into a wall.” At the time, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were also present. On another occasion, Halle was allegedly slapped again after being accused of looking at a group of men entering a hotel.

The latest reports follow a massive news cycle about Surviving R. Kelly. The documentary consisted of interviews from more than 20 people connected to the singer. From former girlfriends and accusers to former employees and members of R. Kelly’s entourage, and even his own brothers, the documentary included a number of bombshells that left many fans flabbergasted. Although it’s been weeks since the documentary premiered, it’s still a major topic of discussion.

Despite all of the graphic, incriminating claims, R. Kelly has denied all of the allegations. Days after the documentary aired, R. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, released a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta on his behalf. From the rumors about R. Kelly’s marriage to Aaliyah to all of the claims detailed in the Lifetime series, Greenberg adamantly insists none of the claims are true. In fact, Greenberg even claims R. Kelly was unaware Aaliyah was underage.

“Mr. Kelly has done nothing. That’s why no one has called the police. That’s why there’s no evidence of him doing anything wrong,” Greenberg said.

According to an inside source close to R. Kelly, he’s also denying the latest allegations regarding Halle Calhoun.