Kate Hudson Responds To Backlash For Her ‘Genderless Approach’ To Raising Daughter Rani Rose

The actress eloquently clarified her statement in a new Instagram post.

Kate Hudson would like to make it clear that she is not actually raising her newborn daughter Rani Rose to be “genderless,” despite what multiple outlets reported last week. The actress-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to clarify her previous statement about her “genderless approach” to parenting, according to People.

Hudson shared a series of images showing text in different patterns on a white background, as if her message was a poem.

“Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys,” the 39-year-old mother of three began in her Instagram post. “My response was simple. Not really. The whole click bait [sic] tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense.”

The Fabletics owner went on to explain that she plans on raising her two boys and one girl to be who they want to be. She assured her audience that she will love and support her children — no matter the choices they make in life.

“Me saying a ‘genderless approach’ was a way of refocusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype,” Hudson continued. “It just felt a little antiquated to me.”

She added that Rani Rose may want to identify as a king instead of a princess, and that she would be perfectly fine with that. Hudson made it clear that she will not push any female stereotypes onto her newborn daughter.

The photo set currently has over 45,000 likes and counting. Hudson disabled comments on this particular post.

Hudson’s initial statement came in an interview with AOL earlier this month, the Inquisitr previously reported. When asked if parenting a daughter feels any different after parenting two sons, Hudson declared that her approach is the same, but there is still a difference.

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as,” the former Bride Wars actress explained.

The star faced backlash on social media for her comment. At the time, many users claimed that a genderless approach can be dangerous for a developing child. Others pointed out that Hudson previously had a gender reveal party, during which she announced that her baby would be a girl — thus contradicting her genderless approach.

Hudson welcomed Rani Rose into the world in October with 32-year-old boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, according to Page Six. She shares a 15-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson — as well as a 7-year-old son, Bingham Hawn, with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.