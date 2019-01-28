Watch Deportivo Alavés Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Match Live Online

One of the most surprising success stories of the La Liga season, Deportivo Alavés, look to close in on the top four as they host struggling Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Deportivo Alavés has been one of the most surprising stories of a volatile La Liga 2018/2019 season so far, rising from a 14th place finish last season to crack the top four this time around, just six games into the schedule. Around that time, Fox Sports called the modestly regarded club “the La Liga side everyone should be talking about but isn’t.”

Now, 14 games later, the small club from Basque Country are still hanging in there — currently at fifth place on the table. With a win over struggling Rayo Vallecano on Monday, the team could close to within a single point of a fourth-place slot. The match between the two sides will live stream from Mendizorrotza Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Deportivo Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano Monday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Monday, January 28 — at the 19,800-seat Campo de Fútbol de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on January 29, India Standard Time.

Rayo Vallecano, a Madrid side that plays in the shadow of the two giants from that city — Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid — made it back to the Spanish top flight this season after two years in the Second Division, where they placed first last year to earn promotion. Now, however, the Vallecans are struggling to break out of the relegation zone, needing all three points on Monday to achieve temporary safety, per Sky Sports.

But coming into Monday, Vallecano is the hotter of the two clubs — with three wins and draw since a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Real Madrid on December 15, according to Soccerway records.

