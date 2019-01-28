Terry Crews Slams D.L. Hughley Over Sexual Assault Comments

Terry Crews, who has been an outspoken activist for the Me Too movement since coming forward with his own account of sexual assault, has fired back at comments made by comedian D.L. Hughley in regards to the actor’s heartbreaking story.

Crews and Hughley went back and forth on Twitter after Crews brought up a 2018 interview in which Hughley suggested that Crews should have used his muscle to ward off his attacker.

“God gave you muscles so you could say no and mean it,” Hughley told VLADTV in August, as the Washington Post reported.

The Brooklynn Nine-Nine actor retweeted the video of Hughley’s interview and started the duel by asking the comedian if he thought that he wanted to be sexually assaulted.

“Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted?” Crews asked, calling Hughley out on his social media platform.

Last year, when the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and other major Hollywood players who were accused to sexual assault came to light, Crews came forward with his own disturbing tale in which he alleged that Adam Venit groped him and grabbed his genitals in an unsolicited advance. Venit, who represents big-name Hollywood talent such as Emma Stone and Sylvester Stallone, has denied Crews’ claims — but that hasn’t stopped the actor from being outspoken about the offense.

“I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch. I think that now everybody is so into this notion that, ‘It happened to me, too,'” Hughley continued in the resurfaced video in question, which was met by laughter from the interviewing panel. He went on to add that that wouldn’t have ever happened to him because the comedian isn’t “sexy enough.”

Crews went on to add in his series of tweets that he had always looked up to Hughley, ever since he first saw him on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He told the comedian that he had supported and admired him his entire career, and at one time thought Hughley was a genius.

You @50cent @unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

The Everybody Hates Chris actor went on to call out 50 Cent, Tariq Nasheed, and Russel Simmons for mocking his alleged abuse and for finding it “hilarious.” Nasheed revealed that Crews has him blocked so he couldn’t respond, but Simmons offered a half apology to the actor saying “my bad,” but followed up with calling Crews a “leader” and a “hero.”