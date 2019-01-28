Shay Mitchell Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

Awards season is finally here, and some of the world’s favorite celebrities have been showing up to the red carpet — as well as to the parties surrounding such galas — dressed to the nines for the various celebrations. Actress Shay Mitchell stepped out on Saturday to celebrate the Screen Actors Guild Awards a night before the ceremony, and shared a photo of her glamorous look for the event to her Instagram page. The image sent her fans wild.

In the jaw dropping photo — posted to her account on the social media platform on Monday, January 28 — Shay was captured from the waist up, with her hands on her hips, as she gave the camera a sultry look. The Pretty Little Liars alum rocked a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress featuring a plunging neckline that put on a busty display for her 22.6 million followers. A second photo in the post provided a full-length shot of her ensemble, revealing that her dress also had an incredibly high-cut slit, one that flashed the actress’s long, toned legs.

The 31-year-old sported a stunning makeup look including a dark smoky eye and glossy lip — and added some bling to her outfit with a set of large gold statement earrings. Her signature long, brunette tresses were tied up in a top knot that sat high on her head, a style which, as she explained in the caption of the post, was inspired by the “crazy hair” she had during her fitting for the outfit.

“Hollywood: where a messy, undone bun, takes two hours,” she wrote, making fun of the process of creating the trendy up-do.

Fans of the You star went wild for an up-close glimpse of her glamorous look. This look — as the Daily Mail noted — was one that Shay wore to Entertainment Weekly‘s SAG pre-party on Saturday, January 26. Within just three hours of having been posted, the share in question had accrued more than 830,000 likes in addition to thousands of comments from her followers.

“Stunning, love this look on you!!” one fan wrote.

“Go forth and SLAY Shay,” urged another.

One follower even said that at first glance, they thought the photo was of Jennifer Lopez.

Shay’s latest post breaks her recent trend of sharing photos from her luxurious vacation which she took in the Philippines a few weeks ago.

The actress had been visiting the country with Penn Badgley to promote their new Netflix television show You, but Shay decided to stay a few extra days to enjoy some relaxation on the country’s beautiful islands.