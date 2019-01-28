Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Spinelli Shares News, Shiloh Shocks Kristina, And Ryan’s Scrambling

All signs point toward this being an epic week on General Hospital. Spoilers hint that Lulu’s battle for survival may not be over yet, and Ryan will be scrambling to keep his secret from being discovered. Shiloh seems to have secrets too, and teasers suggest that Spinelli might have uncovered some of them. Kristina is quite enamored with her group’s leader and their messaging, but she may soon discover that things aren’t quite as they’d initially seemed.

As Friday’s show ended, Ryan seemingly leered over Lulu as she opened her eyes and tried to make sense of her surroundings. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that he’ll be anxious to finish what he started with her, but he won’t be accomplishing what his heart is set upon.

What causes Ryan to head back to his room, rather than take care of this major loose end? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed that tidbit yet, but it does sound as if Lulu will soon be able to talk with Laura — and will demonstrate confusion over everything that happened. It seems that she won’t remember the attack, or who was responsible, and this will give Ryan a bit of breathing room.

However, Finn, Anna, and Robert have suspicions about “Kevin” on another front — and they’re demanding answers. The trio have learned that Kevin had crossed paths with Dr. Cabot, and likely the virus that afflicted both Kevin and Anna, but Ryan hadn’t revealed that detail.

As the Inquisitr detailed, this will lead Robert to speculate that the Kevin they all know might have been leading a secret life of sorts. Of course, Robert has no idea just how close he is to realizing the truth.

It’s not clear yet how it is that Ryan was exposed to the virus while Kevin is the one who knew Cabot. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that clarity may come later this week. Kevin is looped in on the latest bits of chaos when Ryan scrambles to gain information.

Sam remains suspicious of Shiloh, regardless of how much he insists that he’s a changed man. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Spinelli will meet with Sam and Jason during Monday’s show — and whatever he shares sparks confidence in Sam for having been right about something.

General Hospital spoilers share that Sam will develop a plan to expose Shiloh, and things will get heated this week. In the meantime, previews show that Shiloh will have a surprise for Kristina when he talks about a mystery being solved. Right now, Kristina adores him, but the tables may turn very soon.

Curtis and Jordan will continue to dig for clues on who’s behind the recent destruction in Port Charles, and he’ll feel certain there’s something right in front of them that they’re missing. Soap Central reveals that soon, Jordan will turn to “Kevin” again to try to gain insight — and he’ll surely delight in having this insider’s perspective into the case against him.

Who will be the one who figures out the truth about Ryan? What is Shiloh hiding? General Hospital spoilers tease that things will get intense as these mysteries heat up, and viewers won’t want to miss any of the action ahead.