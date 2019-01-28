Margot Robbie Shares First Glimpse At Harley Quinn’s Return In ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Margot Robbie is giving DC Comics fans everything they need to kick-start the week — a first look at her beloved character of Harley Quinn in a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of the Suicide Squad sequel, Birds of Prey.

The actress — whose character was one of the high points for critics from the divisive film adaptation of Suicide Squad — returns as the super-villain in the all-female spin-off. And on Monday, she posted a selfie on Instagram, one in which she’s seen sporting a Harley Quinn-style colorful costume. The costume consists of a tiny pink crop top and a PVC jacket with lots of multi-colored tassel details. The Australian beauty also rocked a chunky silver chain choker and a red lipstick shade, while Harley’s heart tattoo completed the look. She flashed the peace sign and put on a pouty display while sitting on a sofa and posing for the picture. She also teased her 15.1 million Instagram followers, asking if they had missed her.

Back in September of 2018, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Margot would be reprising her part as demented doctor Harley Quinn in the epic sequel. The film will be directed by Cathy Yan, and Robbie will also be taking on a producer role. The film, which will hit movie theaters on February 7, 2020, is centered around a group of female villains led by Margot — and it will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

In November, she shared a photo of the first page of the much-anticipated script, with the film’s full name reading Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Winstead’s partner, Ewan McGregor, was allegedly picked to play the role of Batman villain Black Mask, while Rosie Perez will play Renee Montoya. Ella Jay Basco will bring Cassandra Cain to life. The sequel comes two years after the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya actress played twisted former psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel (a.k.a Harley Quinn) in the DC Comics movie, which — despite featuring an all-star cast that also included Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Viola Davis — received poor reviews from critics.

But Margot is set on bringing her popular character back to the big screen. This news comes after she experienced a wave of praise for her role in the historical drama Mary, Queen Of Scots, in which she plays Queen Elizabeth I. She is joined in Mary, Queen of Scots by actress Saoirse Ronan.

Margot Robbie was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role last weekend for her role in Mary, Queen of Scots — but ended up losing to Emily Blunt.