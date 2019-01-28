Instagram Vixen Abigail Ratchford Puts Full Booty On Display For Sizzling Snap

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford has been spending the first part of 2019 coming up with new and creative ways to wow her massive Instagram following, and a post by the glamour model on Monday was no different.

For the sizzling shot, Ratchford sat on her knees in an unmade bed and turned her body ever-so-slightly so that her full booty was on display for the snap. Wearing a flesh-colored, barely-there thong, her voluptuous curves were front and center — as were her plentiful, toned thighs.

She wore a matching nude bra in the photo, and though her body was turned so that her ample cleavage was out of view, her buxom chest was still visible from the side, and the entire, tiny number left little to the imagination. Her skin-kissed body glistened in the warm light of a nearby window, and her toned arms and back were highlighted for the shoot.

The Esquire model wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features, and bronzer to help achieve that warm glow her fans have come to love. She wore a golden-hued eyeshadow and fanned her eyelashes out with a black mascara so her emerald-colored eyes could shine. For lipstick, she went with a dark pink and lined her plump pout with a similar shade.

Ratchford kept the accessories simple as to not take away from the stunning lingerie set. She wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings for the pic but had her hair done in long, loose ringlets that she pushed over to one side of her body, covering her chest. The glamour model beefed up her side part so that her dark hair fell in a wave sexily over one shoulder.

The Maxim vixen is an absolute pro when it comes to showing off her gorgeous body to her 8.8 million Instagram followers. Recently, she shared two jaw-dropping snaps back-to-back that proved she’s taking her modeling career to the next level by getting even more daring with every post.

In a Valentine’s Day-inspired shoot, Ratchford left very little to the imagination by wearing a sheer bra that barely covered her most delicate assets with tiny, waffle-weaved hearts placed intricately over her chest. Her generous topside spilled out of the body-hugging garb, and she wore heavy but glamorous makeup for the gorgeous shoot.

In another post added last week, Ratchford wore a sheer lingerie cover-up over a bright white bra and panties set. The feathered number gave off vintage vibes, and she looked stunning in the crisp attire. For that shoot, she wore her hair in tousled waves and kept the makeup smokey and sultry for the snap. She posted herself in front of an inviting bed set and gave the camera her best bedroom eyes.