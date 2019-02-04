‘Game Of Thrones’ Bud Light Commercial May Have Given Season Finale Clues

Game of Thrones fans got a special surprise during Super Bowl LIII when HBO teamed up with Bud Light to tease a sneak peak at the hotly anticipated final season. With fans having received only minimal glimpses of Season 8 so far, the show’s dedicated followers have been forced to speculate and develop theories on their own about the fates of the Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryans since Season 7 wrapped in 2017, with the Night King and his Army of the Dead breaching the Wall and beginning their invasion of Westeros — and this latest addition only added to the guesswork.

During the Super Bowl, fans thought they were watching another “Dilly Dilly” Promo from Bud Light, when one of Daenerys Targaryan’s dragons flew in out of nowhere, taking the commercial in a completely different direction, spewing fire in to the crowd.

After the Mountain showed up to knock the Dilly king off of his horse, confirmation that this was a cross over commercial was apparent, and fans started their speculation that this twist could be a clue to the end of the beloved HBO series. As E! News reported, fans were left with more questions than answers, and most wondered if the dragon barbecuing the crowd could be a major clue for what’s to come for their favorite characters.

So far, all that fans know about the upcoming series so far is that it will contain six episodes, with the first episode airing on April 14, 2019, and the finale on May 19, 2019. Like Season 7, none of the storylines contained in the final season will come from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series. However, it will contain some material from Martin’s currently unpublished novels The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring that the author has revealed to Game of Thrones co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, according to a report from Time.

While followers of the show are sure to be excited about the cross-over trailer, they have learned not to get too caught up in what is revealed in Season 8 promos after being deceived back in January. According to Metro, the Game of Thrones trailer released at that time showcased Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and Sansa Stak in the House of Stark crypt where they confronted their own tombs, but it was nothing more than a red herring. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, revealed months earlier at New York Comic-Con that the entire clip was filmed completely independent from the series and had no bearing on the plot.

“We did this promo for season eight where—I don’t know if I can say this, actually. Well, actually, no,” said Turner. “It’s got nothing to do with the series; it’s just a promo. It was this big kind of statue of me, of Sansa, and I wanted to have it in the garden of my new house. But they obviously wouldn’t ship it from Belfast to New York, so…”