Two Serie A clubs struggle to stay out of the relegation zone battle in a must-win game for both, as Empoli hosts goal-starved Genoa.

Two Serie A clubs struggle to keep themselves from playing next season in Serie B on Monday, in the Italian top flight’s final game of Round 21.

Even though visiting Genoa C.F.C. sit three points ahead of hosts Empoli F.C. on the table — and six points over the drop zone — they come into the match after taking a serious blow to their goal scoring production, losing top player Krzysztof Piatek in a transfer deal to AC Milan last week, as Goal.com reported. As a result, fans should expect a low-scoring, defensive struggle in the match that will live stream from Italy’s Tuscany region.

Polish international Piatek’s 13 league goals, per Soccerway stats, accounted for more than half of Genoa’s season total of 25. This means that they enter Monday’s match with Ivorian striker Christian Kouamé as their top scorer, with a grand total of three goals so far this season — despite playing in all 20 of Genoa’s Serie A matches this season prior to Monday.

Emploi has scored 24 as a team so far, with Francesco Caputo’s nine goals leading the way. The 31-year-old Caputo topped all scorers in Serie B last season, per Transfer Market stats.

Empoli FC leading goal-scorer (9) Francesco Caputo.

