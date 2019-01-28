John Legend’s Friends Kim & Kanye Banned From ‘The Voice’ Season 16 Set, Per ‘Radar Online’

'Radar Online' says that John Legend wanted Kanye to be an advisor to his team, but was told 'no.'

Season 16 of The Voice hasn’t aired yet, but already the new coach, John Legend, is causing a fuss amongst the other coaches and higher-ups. Legend is a true threat to the other judges, as he’s the only EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner — and seems to do everything well. But Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton want Legend to know that he’s the new guy, and some things won’t pass muster at The Voice.

Radar Online is reporting that it is well-known that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are good friends of Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen — but the other coaches want the “All of Me” singer to know that friendship isn’t enough of a credential to bring in someone to advise a team.

Legend thinks that Kanye would be a great help to his team, but the other coaches caught wind of this and expressed concern, according to The Voice insider.

“Kanye has just caused too many problems in his personal life and endeavors lately and they just feel that it would be best if him and Kim stayed away from the show for John’s first season.”

Some people pointed out that the two couples had recently had a brief parting of ways over political differences. Kanye and Kim hold positive views of Donald Trump, while John and Chrissy have not minced words regarding their disdain for the president. This may create tension that production is unlikely to encourage.

Nobody has a problem with Chrissy Teigen dropping by the set, however, and the two are fitting in nicely with The Voice family. Nixing a potential Kanye appearance may influence Legend, and the singer will have to go without his famous friend if this insider is to be believed.

It was announced in September that it would be crooner John Legend who would be replacing Jennifer Hudson on season 16 of The Voice. Before this season, Legend had worked with the show as an advisor, and was excited about trying his hand as a coach. Legend released a statement to share some polite trash talk to get things rolling, per the Inquisitr.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

Both Legend and Teigen are masters of social media, so the other coaches should look out for some serious Twitter bashing when season 16 begins.