Nina Dobrev Cuddles With Her Pup In Adorable New Instagram Photo

The actress adopted her dog Maverick in 2017.

Nina Dobrev has been busy with her new sitcom Fam, but that doesn’t mean she can’t get in some snuggle time with her dog as well. The actress recently shared a new photo to her Instagram account showing the sweet bond she has with her pup Maverick, proving there’s always time for some puppy love.

In the latest adorable snap posted to her Instagram on Monday, January 28, Nina laid out on a couch wearing a blue loungewear set with dark blue stars all over it, adding a black beanie on her head to cover her short brunette bob. The actress looked peaceful as she closed her eyes and blissfully smiled while cuddling her half-Border Collie half-Australian Shepherd puppy Maverick, who was curled up on top of her chest with her head resting just underneath Nina’s neck.

Nina’s 16.9 million followers on the social media platform went wild for the sweet snapshot, awarding the photo more than 100,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of the post going live. Many took to the comment section as well to express their admiration for the pair’s bond, calling it “adorable” and “the cutest.”

“So much love between these two. It’s glowing,” one fan wrote.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today,” said another.

In keeping with a popular social media trend, Nina’s pup has her own Instagram account, where she documented another cuddle session she had with her famous owner.

This time, the duo lounged on a bed, giving them a little more room to snuggle than the couch did in the previous photo. Nina wore an oversized army green utility jacket with a red patch on it, covering up her derriere and exposing her toned legs. Her hair was covered by the same black beanie hat as she pressed her face against Maverick’s, who was stretched out next to her, both looking just as peaceful as they did in Nina’s own post.

“Cuddle puddle,” Maverick “captioned” her post, which had accrued more than 15,000 likes from her 371,000 followers in less than an hour of going live.

The Vampire Diaries alum adopted her sweet pup in 2017 after her cat Lynx passed away, naming her after Tom Cruise’s Top Gun character. She spoke to Harper’s Bazaar shortly after taking in her new canine companion, who she called “the world’s chillest dog.”

“She rescued me as much as I rescued her,” Nina said of her pet. “I was so lost after Lynx passed, but Maverick brought me back to life.”