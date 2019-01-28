Kourtney Kardashian’s Mystery Man’s Identity Revealed After She Was Spotted On A Date

Kourtney Kardashian had people wondering who the mysterious man she was with on Thursday night was, but the identity of her date has now been revealed. The two were spotted walking out of A-list restaurant Nobu looking happy, but fans were desperate to find out who the handsome companion was.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney’s “mystery man” is in fact David Dee Duron, a Louisiana native who often attends the same church as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. David reportedly resides in Miami, and is “heavily involved” with Vous church, a congregation which has connections to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Its lead pastor, Rich Wilkinson, famously officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014. He also happens to be a close friend of David’s, as well as the brother-in-law of one of David’s brother’s, Dakota Duron. The two families seem to get along quite well, and have previously been photographed together.

Both David, whose Facebook profile says he is “single,” and his siblings have been attending Wilkinson’s church for a while. His Twitter bio is further proof of his faith, as it reads “I love Jesus.” But that’s not the only thing he has in common with 39-year-old Kourtney. David is one of four boys, and their names all begin with the letter “D” (David, Dakota, Dez, and D-Rod) — just like with the Kardashian sisters, whose first names all begin with a “K.” The four brothers have all appeared on Christian television network Daystar, showing off their singing skills as they performed together on the Marcus and Joni show.

David’s brother Dez also had a stint on The Voice US back in 2012, when he ended up being on Christina Aguilera’s team. While explaining his backstory on TV, Dez said he gave up his football career to pursue a future in music — just like his dad done.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will now have to wait to learn whether Kourtney and David are an item or are just friends. The reality TV star has been romantically linked again to model Luka Sabbat, who is nearly 20 years younger than her. Sabbat is also close pals with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

However, the mother-of-three certainly appeared to be enjoying herself on Thursday evening. She looked super stylish in a pair of black pants and a brown jacket, as well as a pair of black-heeled boots. Her long raven locks were styled into a tight bun, and she kept her makeup game rather natural, opting for nude shades. The two smiled were they walked alongside each other, even as they were spotted by photographers.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.