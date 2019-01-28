Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Seductress In Sultry Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian got very flirtatious in the latest snapshot she shared on social media.

The 38-year-old reality TV mogul recently set Instagram on fire with a very racy photo shoot, one in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stripped down to a skimpy nude lingerie to promote her new KKW Fragrance Hearts offerings — Wifey, Baddie, and Baby Girl.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the new fragrances are being launched in anticipation of Valentine’s Day and will hit the shelves on January 30 – and become available online on the very next day.

Kim Kardashian made the announcement via her Instagram account on January 26. At the same time, the fashion guru debuted her new glam look, dazzling her fans with platinum blonde tresses which draped down to the ground. She bent over to grab her ankles while giving a sultry look to the camera.

Her latest photo share on Instagram is equally enticing, as Kim Kardashian channels her inner seductress one more time to pose for the camera. The photo exudes magnetism, reiterating that the reality TV star certainly possesses the body — and the attitude — to command the attention of her 126 million Instagram followers.

For her latest Instagram snap, Kim Kardashian wore a very similar outfit to the one from the weekend photo shoot. Instead of flaunting her incredible figure in nude high-cut panties and a bra, the socialite and entrepreneur swathed her voluptuous curves in a nude, long-sleeved body suit – putting her long, lean legs on display.

Kim Kardashian paired her provocative outfit with a pair of gladiator sandals – also nude-colored – and completed her look with a fabulous smoky eye and nude lipstick.

In keeping with this weekend’s theme, Kim’s latest Instagram pic also advertised one of the KKW fragrances – particularly Baby Girl. In fact, the Instagram queen was photographed lounging on an oversized heart-shaped perfume bottle inscribed with the Baby Girl logo.

The new perfume is advertised as a “flirtatious floral citrus fragrance,” and sells for $30 on the KKW Fragrance website. It will be available for purchase starting on January 31.

Kim’s sultry Instagram snap sparked a lot of reactions, garnering nearly 105,000 likes in a matter of 15 minutes. The number of likes quickly rose to roughly 300,000 within the hour, while 2,300 of her adoring fans jumped at the opportunity to compliment the gorgeous model in the comments section.

A short while later, Kim Kardashian shared another set of deeply sensual photos, this time promoting three of her new Red Crème lipsticks. Also released ahead of Valentine’s Day, the new lipsticks come in three different shades of red – each one modeled by Kim Kardashian in a saucy Instagram snap.