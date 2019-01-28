‘Teen Mom’ Star Reportedly Let Go From Show For Story Not Being ‘Interesting Enough’

Although Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are MTV hits, the network introduced another reality show about young mothers in 2018. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant followed the lives of five young mothers and it is reportedly returning for a second season. However, according to a new report from Ok! Magazine, one of the cast members has been let go for not being “interesting enough.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to exclusively reveal that Lexi Tatman would not be returning for Season 2 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

A behind-the-scenes source revealed to The Ashley that MTV “basically felt that her story wasn’t interesting enough to continue with.”

“Lexi was not the one who discontinued filming.”

The source went on to reveal that Lexi reportedly had “no idea” that she would not be apart of the second season of the show.

This isn’t the first time that a cast member has been let go from a Teen Mom show. Farrah Abraham was previously fired from Teen Mom OG. Farrah had been featured on the show since she appeared on the very first season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell, cameras had followed Farrah’s story since the beginning of Teen Mom OG. After Farrah left the show, two new cast members were added to take her place.

In Farrah’s case, however, she was let go for many different reasons. Meanwhile, in Lexi’s case, reportedly “nothing bad happened” to result in her being let go.

However, just as new cast members were added to OG, a replacement for Lexi has reportedly already been found.

It is important to note that MTV has not yet confirmed the news that Lexi will not be appearing on the next season of Young and Pregnant, nor have they confirmed a new cast member. Lexi herself has also not addressed the news on any of her social media accounts.

Fans were introduced to Lexi on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The show followed her story as she parented her son. Her boyfriend Kyler was also featured on the show. Although she had just been introduced to fans, she recognized that she had an outlet to reach out to her followers and she used her social media to encourage her fans.

In an Instagram post from June 2018, Lexi posted a selfie of herself to Instagram and talked about “growing in confidence.”

“As a teenager/ young adult I felt the need to let other people know that they’re beautiful no matter what and that it’s okay to have insecurities. Never think because of a flaw or insecurity that you aren’t. I understand everyone has flaws, it’s just life, but flaws are beautiful.”

In early January, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that the show had been picked up for another season of the show. At the time, few details were known, but it was reported that the cast had received “pay raises.”

It is unclear when Season 2 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will come to television screens. Right now, MTV is airing Season 9 of the hit show Teen Mom 2. New episodes air on Monday nights.