Stella Maxwell Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Topless Instagram Photo

Whether it’s on the runway or social media, Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell has never been one to shy away from showing some skin. The Belgian beauty did just that a few days ago, kicking off the weekend with a steamy new post to her Instagram account that her fans went wild for.

In one of her most recent posts to the social media platform, Stella sizzled in an incredibly risque outfit that left little to the imagination. The model posed with her backside to the camera, peering over her shoulder with a sultry look as she made the “shh” hand signal with one finger pressed up against her pursed lips. Stella donned only a single article of clothing for the sexy photo, a pair of skimpy red lace and satin panties likely from the Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand, which was tagged in the photo. The cheeky undergarment featured a cutout right on her derriere, leaving her nearly completely exposed to her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The barely-there ensemble flaunted her curvaceous booty and enviable figure, but two neon arrows pointed to her exposed bosom and buttocks just in case they had not yet caught the eye of users glimpsing the shot. Stella’s signature blonde tresses cascaded down her back, and the model rocked a bold makeup look featuring a smokey eye and red lip to complete the jaw-dropping look.

Stella’s fan base went wild for her stunning post, which accrued more than 85,000 likes over the course of the weekend after going live on Instagram on Friday, January 25. Hundreds flocked to the comment section as well to leave compliments for the blonde bombshell.

“Goddess,” one user wrote under the post, while another said she was “stunningly beautiful.”

“Omg how can u be so gorgeous,” questioned a third follower of the model.

Stella’s followers were lucky enough to be graced with two more posts from her over the weekend as well. In another photo, shared to her Instagram on Saturday, January 26, the Victoria’s Secret model posted a stunning selfie showing off a gorgeous makeup look that featured a bright pink lip and glimmering highlighter.

A third post from Stella’s Instagram this weekend showed off more of the model’s silly side, as it consisted of a short clip of her sitting in the driver’s seat of a car wearing a purple tie-dye shirt, swaying her head back and forth and mouthing along to the words of Taylor Swift’s hit song “Delicate” that played on the radio.