Prince Harry Is ‘High-Maintenance’ Since Marrying Meghan Markle, Per ‘Page Six’

According to a news story published by Page Six, Prince Harry has become “high-maintenance” since marrying American Meghan Markle in May of 2018, turning off longtime pals with his alleged change in attitude.
The news outlet reported that the significant change in the prince was felt when he went on his most recent overseas tour with Markle in October to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
Prior to his relationship and marriage to Markle, Prince Harry took many of his official visits alongside his older brother, Prince William. Page Six reported that the brothers were noted for their hospitality towards the members of the press who accompanied them on their tours, including instances of taking them for tea in South Africa or even to a bar in New York City.
Page Six noted in an interview with a member of the royal press entourage that the prince seems more reserved now, even more, “high-maintenance” since his marriage to former Suits star Markle.
“They basically blanked the media on this tour, which is very short-sighted,” said Sun reporter Duncan Larcombe to The Post. “All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance.”
Larcombe also said to The Post that Harry has become “quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him.”
???? At the beautiful Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, home of treewalks, mountain biking and 100-year old trees — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, a series of suspension bridges traversing the gaps between its majestic trees, each with their own living deck to ensure viewing platforms adapt to the trees' rapid growth without any harm. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Rotorua
Perhaps due to the public’s interest in his relationship with Markle, Prince Harry is more reserved and protective of the couple’s relationship. He was always known as the most approachable royal and the most outgoing, but watchers suspect that some of Markle’s American “independence” has rubbed off on the prince.
The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex is reportedly fiercely guarded of her private life and even more so since marrying into the royal family where her every move is carefully scrutinized by the British press and royal watchers.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew's animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew's dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew's international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Page Six also alleges that it has been a hard transition for the Markle who, since becoming royalty, must follow a series of hard and fast rules within the royal family and cannot control her own personal and professional life without first getting approval from the ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth,
Rumors have dogged the couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, that since their marriage they have become tough to work for, with several of their key staff resigning in the year since their wedding.
The reasons behind the resignations of the duke and duchess’ staff have not been formally addressed by Kensington Palace. The palace only addressed the matter of a rumored conflict between Markle and Kate Middleton in order to put rumors of a rift to rest to the Sun, responding “this never happened.”