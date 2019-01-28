Prince Harry Is ‘High-Maintenance’ Since Marrying Meghan Markle, Per ‘Page Six’

According to a news story published by Page Six, Prince Harry has become “high-maintenance” since marrying American Meghan Markle in May of 2018, turning off longtime pals with his alleged change in attitude.

The news outlet reported that the significant change in the prince was felt when he went on his most recent overseas tour with Markle in October to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Prior to his relationship and marriage to Markle, Prince Harry took many of his official visits alongside his older brother, Prince William. Page Six reported that the brothers were noted for their hospitality towards the members of the press who accompanied them on their tours, including instances of taking them for tea in South Africa or even to a bar in New York City.

Page Six noted in an interview with a member of the royal press entourage that the prince seems more reserved now, even more, “high-maintenance” since his marriage to former Suits star Markle.

“They basically blanked the media on this tour, which is very short-sighted,” said Sun reporter Duncan Larcombe to The Post. “All of Harry’s staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance.”

Larcombe also said to The Post that Harry has become “quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him.”

Perhaps due to the public’s interest in his relationship with Markle, Prince Harry is more reserved and protective of the couple’s relationship. He was always known as the most approachable royal and the most outgoing, but watchers suspect that some of Markle’s American “independence” has rubbed off on the prince.

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex is reportedly fiercely guarded of her private life and even more so since marrying into the royal family where her every move is carefully scrutinized by the British press and royal watchers.

Page Six also alleges that it has been a hard transition for the Markle who, since becoming royalty, must follow a series of hard and fast rules within the royal family and cannot control her own personal and professional life without first getting approval from the ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth,

Rumors have dogged the couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, that since their marriage they have become tough to work for, with several of their key staff resigning in the year since their wedding.

The reasons behind the resignations of the duke and duchess’ staff have not been formally addressed by Kensington Palace. The palace only addressed the matter of a rumored conflict between Markle and Kate Middleton in order to put rumors of a rift to rest to the Sun, responding “this never happened.”