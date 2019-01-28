Richard Kamrowski Clings To Hood Of Car For Three Miles In Viral Massachusetts Road Rage Incident

'I thought he was going to run me over.'

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man clung to the hood of a car for three miles at speeds up to 70 miles per hour, in a dramatic road-rage incident that has been captured on video, ABC News is reporting.

Richard Kamrowski was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike outside of Boston on Sunday when he was in a minor side-swipe incident with another driver, later identified as Mark Fitzgerald. The two pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information. However, as is often the case with these things, the situation went downhill. A statement from law enforcement authorities specifically alleged that the conversation “became adversarial.”

At some point during the confrontation, Kamrowski allegedly reached into Fitzgerald’s 2016 Infinity QX70 SUV and grabbed a water bottle. Kamrowski then stood in front of the SUV; Fitzgerald allegedly hit the gas.

“Fitzgerald then began driving towards Kamrowski, who subsequently jumped on the hood of Fitzgerald’s vehicle.”

Kamroswki reportedly held on for three miles, as Fitzgerald allegedly accelerated up to 70 miles per hour, swerved back and forth, and alternated between hitting the brakes and hitting the gas pedal, all in an attempt to shake Kamrowski loose. Kamrowski admitted that he made a poor decision.

“I just kept telling him, ‘Stop the car! Stop the car!’ And he wouldn’t stop.”

The entire thing was captured on cell phones by horrified onlookers, many of whom tried themselves to help put a stop to the incident.

Eventually, Kamrowski used the water bottle he’d taken from Fitzgerald’s SUV to smash the windshield. It was about this time that Fitzgerald was slowed by traffic and forced to stop. He was then approached by a bystander who had a concealed-carry permit; the bystander ordered Fitzgerald out of his SUV at gunpoint just as Massachusetts State Troopers arrived on the scene.

Both men were arrested. Fitzgerald, for his part, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Kamrowski was charged with suspicion of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Massachusetts man holds onto hood of car for three miles in road rage incident. https://t.co/wKU1X30vRt — Slate (@Slate) January 28, 2019

Criminal charges or none, Kamrowski told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB-TV that he’s happy to be alive.

“When you’re hanging on for dear life, it’s, you know, pretty scary.”

Reporters staked out the police barracks where both men were taken to be charged and attempted to speak to Fitzgerald for comment, only for him to refuse.

Both men are due in court on Monday.