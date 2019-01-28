Emily Blunt Praises John Krasinski During SAG Awards Speech: ‘You Are A Stunning Filmmaker’

On Sunday, Emily Blunt took home the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her appearance in A Quiet Place. She admitted during her acceptance speech, however, that she couldn’t have done it without her husband, John Krasinski. In addition to starring alongside Blunt in the film, Krasinski took on the task of directing the thriller, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because the entire experience doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said, adding how moved she was by the win. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

The camera panned over to Krasinski, who began to tear up as his wife spoke. She continued on to thank her husband for giving her the role in the film, joking that he would have been in “major trouble” if he hadn’t and that it wasn’t an option. She also thanked their two daughters, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2, calling them the “little poems” in her life.

When Blunt’s win was announced, Krasinski was also caught on camera excitedly throwing his hands up to his face and jumping up to hug his wife.

Later, Blunt recalled that the 39-year-old actor was “probably as shocked as she was,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Honored to be on the arm of this double nominee tonight! #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/cmMAMDFVpg — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 27, 2019

“It was very unexpected — an incredible category and certainly not something I planned for. I think he was just overjoyed,” the Mary Poppins Returns star explained.

Blunt and Krasinski starred together for the first time in A Quiet Place as two parents working to protect their children in a post-apocalyptic land ruled by monsters. In order to stay undetected, the family must stay as quiet as possible.

Although the 35-year-old actress did not know what to expect for the first time working alongside her husband, she did admit that it quickly became her favorite part about working on A Quiet Place. Blunt shared that the experience brought them closer as a couple, despite being told several times they would end up divorced by the final days of shooting.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special,” she explained, according to People.

Sunday marked Blunt’s first ever SAG Award win. The actress was also nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award as the critically-acclaimed star of Mary Poppins Returns.