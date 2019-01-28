Kelly Ripa Rocks Sexy Bikini On Getaway To Mexico With Husband Mark Consuelos

A couple that hits the beach together, stays together.

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa is known for her incredible body, and she has no problem showing it off both on Instagram and in public outings. The talk show host recently jetted off to Mexico with husband Mark Consuelos where the two were photographed by TMZ enjoying a little rest and relaxation.

In the photos published by the media outlet, the mother of three stuns in a skimpy white bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. Her rock hard abs are fully on display as she sports barely-there bottoms and a triangle bikini top. To complete her beachside look, Ripa dons a white straw hat that perfectly matches her swimsuit. She wears her short, blonde locks down while also sporting a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Consuelos looks just as fit as his wife in a short pair of white swim trunks. The actor’s ripped abs and toned legs are the highlights of the photos. To complete his look, the Riverdale star also rocks a watch, long-chained necklace, and a white fedora.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Unfortunately for fans, neither Kelly nor Mark have posted any photos from their tropical getaway on either their Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Off Hard Bods in Mexico Mark Consuelos has mastered the double life … living it up on vacay with his wife AND mistress. The "Riverdale" star is down in Mexico with his wife, Kelly R… https://t.co/IAREqt9ccP #entertainment #lifestyle #beauty pic.twitter.com/XG7suQqWBV — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) January 28, 2019

Kelly made headlines earlier this week after Michael Strahan gave fans an update on his relationship with Ripa. As the Inquisitr reported, Michael opened up in recent weeks about his strained relationship with Ripa. As fans of the show know, Strahan opted to leave his post on what was called Live With Kelly and Michael at the time, where he and Ripa served as co-hosts from 2012 to 2016.

But after he announced that he would be leaving to show, his relationship with Kelly became infamously strained. Now, Michael is a contributor on Good Morning America and he recently revealed what he learned during his time on the show with Kelly.

“I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you,” he said while not naming Kelly by name.

Additionally, the former NFL star confessed that he has not spoken to Kelly in a long time, however, Strahan didn’t have only bad things to say about his former co-host. The TV personality also said that Kelly taught him how to reach a new TV audience and for that he is grateful.

After a long search, Ryan Seacrest took over for Strahan on what is now called Live With Kelly and Ryan.