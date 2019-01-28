Prince George Introduced Himself To A Stranger Using A Surprising Nickname

Most anybody would be able to recognize and name members of the British Royal Family if they saw them walking down the street. However, this weekend, Prince George, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, introduced himself to a stranger with a surprising nickname that may add some confusion to the mix.

According to the Sun, the young prince was out with his sister Princess Charlotte and grandmother Carole Middleton near their home in Berkshire when a passerby and her dog caught his attention. The woman, who requested not to be named in the report, noted that she was asked by a police minder to refrain from taking photos of the children, which she obliged to, but five-year-old George made his way over to her and began petting her dog.

“Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it,” the woman explained.

“To my astonishment, he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face,” the stranger revealed. “I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

Prince George tells a surprised dog walker that he is actually called Archie https://t.co/cQx079Qf5S pic.twitter.com/dnB746Aa6C — The Sun (@TheSun) January 27, 2019

There is no telling whether or not the seemingly-random alias was something that Prince George came up with on the spot or if it is, in fact, an actual nickname he goes by, though it would not be surprising, considering the royals have a number of nicknames for each other.

As noted by the Sun, William and Kate’s oldest son adopted the nickname “PG” when he started school in September 2017 and is often referred to by his parents as “PG Tips” or simply “Tips,” after the popular tea brand PG Tips.

Most other members of the royal family have nicknames for each other as well, including Queen Elizabeth, who, per the Express, was given the nickname “Lilibet” by her father. Her husband, Prince Philip, also calls her “cabbage,” which may be a spin on the French phrase “mon petit chou” which means “my little cabbage.”

Prince George’s parents also have had a number of nicknames through the years. Prince William was dubbed “Wombat” by his late mother Princess Diana, and took on the name “Steve” at University to better blend in with his fellow students, while Kate was known as “Squeak” at school and, with her sister Pippa, were cleverly nicknamed “PipSqueak.”