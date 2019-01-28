‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victor Shocks Arturo And Abby

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 28, brings a shock for Abby and Arturo from Victor. Plus, Mia ruins the engagement dinner that Jack threw for Abby and Arturo with her drunken behavior, Nick learns more about J.T. and the Fab Four, and Jack gets irritated at Kerry.

Victor (Eric Braeden) let Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) know that he’s less than thrilled about their plans to get married. Victor said he did not want to see Abby hurt again. Then, he presented Arturo with a prenuptial agreement, which angered Abby. However, Arturo signed it without a problem. Victor was happy and wished them a long engagement.

Later, at the Ranch, Katie told Victor she’d played with her new friend, but nobody was there, so Victor assumed the friend was imaginary.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) demanded the whole truth of the night J.T. died from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Sharon wanted to know what he’d do with the information, and Nick said he’d decide once he knew all the details. Then, the women recounted the evening.

Victoria detailed J.T.’s abuse and how she sent him away during the girls’ night. Then, J.T. showed up in the bathroom and told Victoria that he left Victor to die, and they argued. Nikki relayed how she found J.T. hurting Victoria and did what she had to in order to protect her daughter. After that, they explained why they didn’t call 911 and instead rolled J.T.’s body up in a rug and buried him in the park.

They also revealed who else knows their secret and blamed Phyllis for framing Victor, but Nick didn’t think Phyllis would do that. After Nick and Victoria left for Jack’s (Peter Bergman) engagement dinner for Abby, Phyllis, Sharon, and Nikki stayed behind and argued until Sharon made everybody stop. They still must stick together, or they’ll all end up in prison.

At the Abbott mansion, everybody arrived for the dinner. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) got drunk and misbehaved, which embarrassed her family. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finally took her home where she ranted that Abby only wanted to use Arturo to make her dad mad. Mia cried about the engagement while Rey insisted that Arturo can take care of himself.

Also, Jack got irritated at Kerry (Alice Hunter) because she stepped out to take text messages. Jack hadn’t even planned to invite her until Billy (Jason Thompson) urged him to give Kerry a second chance. When Jack grabbed Kerry’s handbag in anger, he saw her syringe.